Maritime Museum of B.C. launches its largest fundraiser of the year

The Maritime Museum of British Columbia in Victoria has launched its largest fundraising campaign of the year, with the hope that you will help "float its boat."

In the first two days of its Float the Boat campaign, the museum has already reached its first two fundraising milestones, raising about $2,500 of its $25,000 goal as of Thursday.

The milestones have been marked on the side of a fish tank that lists various financial increments of the museum's fundraiser campaign.

Each time a fundraising milestone is reached, museum workers will pour water into the tank until a wooden boat floats all the way up to the goal line.

Money raised will help the museum launch new programs and exhibits over the coming year.

"We have a new exhibit starting," said Anya Zanko, events and development coordinator at the museum.

"April 6 will be its launch and it’s all about salmon fishing and how it shaped B.C.," she said.

Zanko adds that the museum has new events planned for the summer.

"We're going to have a sea shanty night, and we're really building our school programs and our ongoing programing, so we're going to be strong all summer, all year round," she said.

To support the cause, you can make a donation on the museum’s website. You can also view its Amazon wishlist to purchase a gift for the museum.

The Float the Boat fundraiser runs until April 30.