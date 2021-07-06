Maritime Museum of B.C. moving to temporary Victoria location

The Maritime Museum of British Columbia will move to a temporary site in Victoria next month as the centre awaits a decision on a permanent home.

The museum will relocate in August from Nootka Court to a site next to the Victoria Conference Centre, the city announced Tuesday.

The 3,000-square-foot space in the city-owned building on Douglas Street will include gallery and events space, as well as research and administration offices.

“This is a game-changer for the Maritime Museum, enabling us to stay downtown on Lekwungen territory,” said museum president Jamie Webb in a statement, adding that he's hopeful the museum can find a permanent waterfront location in the future.

The city says it will provide enhanced signage and wayfinding to encourage visits to the temporary museum space.

“The Maritime Museum of B.C. is a vital institution that tells the important and complex story of our province’s maritime history,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. “We are excited about the new possibilities the museum can bring to our growing downtown cultural precinct that offers a world-class selection of museums, art galleries and cultural experiences.”

The museum will close its Nootka Court location on July 17 in preparation for the move.

The current exhibit, “The SS Valencia: A Theatre of Horror,” runs until closing and then will reopen in the new location in August once move is complete.