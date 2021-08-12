Maritime Pride festivals bringing community back together

With the flag-raising taking place Thursday evening, and the performance stage at the Garrison Grounds in final preparations, the Halifax Pride Festival is underway.

While there are still hybrid events, and there is no big parade in the schedule, there are more in-person events this year than last year, now that some pandemic restrictions have lifted in Nova Scotia.

Among those excited for this year's festival, are the young participants in the Gender and Sexuality Alliance Program at Dartmouth's MacPhee Centre for Creative Learning.

That's because they have been selected as this year's Halifax Pride Festival ambassadors.

"As someone who came to the centre, a fresh-faced 12-year-old, who was like, 'Wow, I found out who I am, found out I'm queer,'" says 15-year-old Jorja Prager. "To now be on such a level where I'm being an ambassador for Pride, is incredibly amazing."

"To have us be the ambassadors is such a great opportunity," adds Matayah Weeks-Williams, "because other people who may be struggling can be like, I can be myself in this space, with other people."

"It's so exciting," says 14-year-old Angela Tynes. "Last year was my first Pride where I was out to my family, and I saw (2020 Pride ambassadors) Game Changers 902, and I was like 'I want to do that, I want to be them,' and now I am!"

Tynes found support at the MacPhee Centre through it's online programming during the pandemic, a place that has exhibited the qualities of this year's Halifax Pride theme, "Radiate Resilience."

"Standing up for who you are, and being you, is Being you is what resilience means to me," says Prager.

After the pandemic brought isolation to so many, making space for everyone is seen as a big part of Pride's purpose this year.

"We need to turn to each other as a community," says Halifax Pride executive director Adam Reid.

"We know that the queer community has really suffered additional stresses as a result of the pandemic, housing insecurity, mental health challenges," he says, "this is a time for to gather and reflect on the year that has been and look forward to the future."

The theme of resilience resonates with Jay Aaron Roy, who himself has offered a safe drop-in centre for queer youth at his comic shop in Lower Sackville.

It's been open during parts of the pandemic, including now, following COVID-19 protocols.

"It's providing space that I could have used as a kid," says Roy."Resilience is about being together, it's hard to be resilient by yourself. So when you find that community you can help each other become resilient."

There have been similar messages of community connectedness and inclusivity at other pride festivals in the Maritimes, including last week in Moncton.

Friday, Fredericton Pride will kick off its own events, with a flag-raising at noon at City Hall.

There is a parade in Fredericton Pride's schedule, set for Saturday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.

For 2021, Fredericton's organizing community is also looking to the future, and making sure diversity within the community is acknowledged.

The Festival also has many hybrid events, including lunchtime learning seminars and diversity roundtables.

"There's still a lot of demographics that still form part of the community," says Fredericton Pride board member Wasiimah Joomun."But they very often get left behind, so this is something we are looking forward to working on for the future as well."

Back at the MacPhee Centre, the ambassadors say there is still work to do when it comes to banishing discrimination, and educating others about the diversity in the community, and its history.

But they are ready to represent the place and the community that means so much to them.

"Here at the MacPhee Centre, it's like a family, and the same with the LGBTQ+ community, it feels that way," says Pride ambassador Lucas Webber.