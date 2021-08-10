Maritime restaurants struggle to find staff amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Restaurants in the Maritimes are back in the swing of things after a challenging year and a half with several prolonged closures and periods of take-out only.

But restaurant owners admit, while business has picked up, some things are just not the same since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been very difficult with the consistent closing,” explains Liz Ingram-Chambers, the owner of Halifax bistro. “Everytime the restaurant closes down we lose a couple of staff.”

It’s a similar situation at bars and restaurants across the region.

The industry was forced to seesaw during the pandemic, from takeout, to dine-in, to reduced capacity restrictions.

Business owners like Ingram-Chambers says the main issue these days is finding people to work.

“Where the waterfront restaurants hire a lot of extra people over the summer months, then there’s that much more shortage during summer anyway,” she says. “Then add COVID on top of that, people are staying home and enjoying the CERB.”

A café owner in Mahone Bay, N.S. says she decided to close her business for three weeks at the end of August, so that staff can rest and recharge.

“The first point is we just don’t have enough staff,” explains café owner Jessika Hepburn. “If we continue to work like this we’re going to get sick. Also, we have two kids who need us.”

Her business and some others in the region are even offering incentives, like higher wages and housing to successful candidates who apply.

She thinks the area’s demographics might play a role when it comes to finding workers.

“Where a lot of people who are coming in who have an influx of money to buy houses at the inflated prices their at, but they’re not working in the service industry and they’re not necessarily bringing young people with them who are going to want to work in the service industry,” Hepburn explains. “They are older professionals who are looking to be served, not of service, and that really puts us in a difficult position.”

Restaurant owners from one end of Nova Scotia to the other say they’re cutting business hours back simply because there isn’t enough people to work them.

“My solution right now, is I’m in the process of trying to hire temporary foreign workers, or foreign workers, to bring over to work in my kitchen” explains John Bartlett, who owns a pub in Middleton, N.S.

“A lot of people in the industry have chosen a different career, because they weren’t sure of the future of their job, and weren’t sure when the industry was going to be back up and running,” adds Evan Gillis, who owns a brewery in Inverness, N.S.

Many business owners, like Gillis, say they’re hopeful the situation will improve once the COVID-19 pandemic is completely over, but until then, help is wanted.

