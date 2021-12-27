Maritime shoppers brave the cold for Boxing Day sales

Despite the continued climb of COVID-19 cases across the region, Maritimers braved the cold and the crowds to take advantage of traditional Boxing Day deals.

A steady stream of shoppers flocked to businesses all over Moncton on Monday. Gerald Lorette and his wife Andrea were part of the crowd at CF Champlain Mall.

“We want to take advantage of the sales in there. For example, I lost my gloves the other day, so I’m going to be shopping for gloves,” says Gerald.

Despite the active case count continuing to climb across the province, New Brunswickers shared little concern when it came to in-person spending.

“I’m super-duper careful. and you know, washing my hands, keeping my mask, keeping my distance - and actually we didn’t stand in line. A lot of young people were in line to get in stores, but we’re not those kind of shoppers,” says shopper Muriel Berdat.

Shopper Martin McCormick made his purchase online before arriving at the store in order to spend as little time as possible inside, but says he has no issue shopping alongside other people.

“I’m fully vaccinated. If you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it. I meant it’s been two years we’ve been living with it,” says McCormick.

Across the border in Nova Scotia, where the COVID-19 case count is considerably higher, shoppers, though cautious, were still out Monday taking advantage of the deals.

“I got my two shots and my booster as well, so I’m feeling a little bit confident that that will work," said one Dartmouth Crossing shopper. "I’ve got a really good mask, so I’m fairly comfortable with it."

Though many expressed their comfort when it came to in-person spending, Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce CEO John Wishart says local businesses once again saw an increase in online traffic compared to years prior to the pandemic.

“There was certainly more online sales if local retailers had that as an option,” says Wishart. “There was also a big focus on shopping local which I think was paying off.”

Downtown Moncton gift shop co-owner Steve Clerke says he saw a lot of love for local shopping this holiday season.

“People are very respectful this Christmas, more than I’ve ever seen, even more than last Christmas. They’re watching their social distancing, but yet they’re still enjoying the season because we have no choice,” says Clerke.

But Wishart says businesses likely still won’t see the usual post-Christmas rush when it comes to sales.

“This week is really kind of a last push to hope to get some additional cash in the till,” says Wishart.”If that doesn’t happen, then it’s really a worrisome omen for the first couple of months for the next year.”