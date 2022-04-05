Maritime tourism operators prepare for return of cruise ships

As nine of 11 ships planned to arrive in Victoria, B.C., currently have cases of COVID-19, Maritime tourism operators are remaining cautiously optimistic for its season ahead.

The first ship scheduled to arrive on the west coast has already been cancelled.

"We were all so excited for that first ship, so we were disappointed when it got cancelled," said a shop owner.

Princess Cruises says the cancellation is to work on the vessel however, U.S. officials have confirmed an investigation COVID-19 on board.

On the east coast, the first cruise ship is set to arrive in Charlottetown on April 22.

"We are feeling very confident and very ready with the protocols that are in place and the communication we are having with the safe resumption of cruise," said Andrew Dixon, Senior V.P., Business Strategy & Innovation for the Port of Saint John.

69 vessels will stop in Saint John.

Canada lifted its ban on cruise ships in its waters in November. Under the new cruise guidelines, all passengers must be fully vaccinated to enter Canada, as well as take a molecular test within 72 hours before boarding.

"Nobody wants any jeopardy to public safety and this is the start of tourism and business," said Dixon.

Transport Canada also has strict guidelines - 0.3 per cent or more of COVID-19 among passengers and crew meets the threshold for an investigation.

"If there are a couple of cases they would have them in isolation and they have an extensive covid management plan, so we would proceed with the call and the healthy passengers would come to shore," said Marlene Usher, the CEO of the Port of Sydney.

Sydney is expected to see 180,000 cruise ship passengers this year. A needed boost after losing 70 per cent of the port's revenue.

"We need things to go smoothly, but more importantly we need to do it safely," said Usher.