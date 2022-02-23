Maritime Ukrainian communities react to unfolding situation in motherland

Father Roman Dusanowskyj, the parish priest of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church in Whitney Pier, N.S., is hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst when it comes to tensions between Russia and his peoples' homeland.

“In Ukraine, what is happening now is disturbing, frightening, and overwhelming,” he says.

The community of Whitney Pier might be miles away from the potential war zone, but hearts in the area are heavy.

Local connections to the former Soviet Republic are among the strongest in the Maritimes.

“Who would have thought that by now man kind, or human kind, would've realized that there are no winners in war,” says Dusanowskyj.

The Ukrainian government has told its citizens to leave Russia, while Russia is evacuating its embassy in Kyiv.

It all comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on television Wednesday -- hours after dozens of countries hit Russia with harsh sanctions.

“Canada is also announcing the deployment of an additional frigate, HMCS Halifax, under a NATO flag to complement Canada's current contribution to NATO's standing maritime group 2,” Says Anita Anand, the minister of National Defence of Canada, during a press conference Wednesday.

Canada is sending 460 troops to Eastern Europe, including members of HMCS Halifax and a maritime patrol aircraft.

With that comes security concerns for the Maritimes.

“The Russians will undoubtedly start a number of cyberattacks and they will also be putting out false information and try to whip up a local opposition against this,” says Ken Hansen, an independent security analyst.

Back in Whitney Pier, Father Dusanowskyj says he can't watch anymore.

“I was always taught there's no sense worrying about something you have no control over, but you can't help anticipate the worst of the worst,” he says.