Maritime wet weather may be reason behind increase in ticks this summer: researcher

After Shannon Shields and her family went camping this summer, 10-year-old Karley began to display some alarming symptoms.

"She got some swollen lymph nodes, a sore jaw and some headaches that she was complaining about," said Shields, who contacted their family doctor and was prescribed Advil.

"She had dry heaving. She was really tired and was tired for the month prior."

Following a trip to the IWK, Karley was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Her mother was told a suspected tick bite was the likely cause.

"Just as we caught it, she was also developing Bell's Palsy, which was on the left side of her face," said Shields.

The condition can cause one of the face to droop.

It would traumatizing for any person, but especially a 10-year-old.

"I was just confused," said Karley. "Why does my smile looks like this now?"

The Shields family was told Lyme disease and tick bites are on the rise this summer season.

Researcher Vett Lloyd from Mount Allison University collects tick data on a daily basis.

"So far we have had a damp spring and summer," said LLoyd. "And that is leading to more ticks."

Lloyd said ticks usually crawl away when it gets hot and dry, but this summer, they are more active and re-populating.

"We are starting to see the immature stages of ticks," said Lloyd. "The ones that have hatched are crawling about. They are finding small beings such as children."

According to Lloyd, recent data shows this region is seeing more ticks with each passing year.

"The black legged tick is the one we have to watch for," said Lloyd. "Unfortunately, that is the tick that is doing quite well this year."

Lloyd said people should wear bug repellent, and always check for ticks after being outside.

Shannon Shields added, it's also important to watch for Lyme disease symptoms.