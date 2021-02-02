Many Maritimers woke up to messy conditions on Tuesday morning following an overnight winter storm.

Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings for the Atlantic region, as snow, rain, ice pellets and strong winds are expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

While much of Nova Scotia woke up to snow, precipitation is expected to change over to ice pellets and freezing rain as temperatures rise in the afternoon and evening.

All of Nova Scotia is under a rainfall warning, with anywhere from 25 to 80 millimetres expected to fall, with the highest amounts expected along the coast.

The heaviest snow is expected in Northern New Brunswick with between 25 and 40 centimetres forecasted.

Environment Canada says residents of the Saint John River Valley can expect a few hours of freezing rain.

Wind warnings are also up for central and southern parts of the province, where damaging Northeast gusts could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Many streets are snow covered, making for slick and dangerous driving conditions. Police are urging caution and encouraging motorists to stay off the roads unless necessary.

Plowing crews were out before dawn, clearing roads and parking lots. The snow also caused traffic problems across the region, including for transit vehicles, with Halifax Transit reporting 10 per cent of their fleet running late across the city.

There are a growing list of closures in the region, including most public schools in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. and several universities.

Power outages were also reported across the region, with nearly 6,000 customers affecting in Nova Scotia, mainly in the province’s South Shore and the Halifax area.

There are also over 1,500 customers experiencing power outages in New Brunswick, mostly in the Grand Manan area of southern N.B.

Nova Scotia Power says they have crews working to restore power outages and have activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

“Based on the current track, this winter storm has the potential to result in power outages across the province,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s Storm Lead. “Crews will begin restoring power as soon as conditions are safe. We encourage people to monitor their local weather forecasts and prepare accordingly.”

Drover said with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 100 km/h, crews will be stationed across the province and be ready to respond. However, if wind gusts go over 80 km/h, they may have to temporarily stand-down.

While this Groundhog Day's winter weather has many Maritimers shovelling out, there is some reason for optimism according to Nova Scotia's most well-known groundhog prognosticator.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Shubenacadie Sam emerged from his burrow and didn't see his shadow, meaning he is predicting an early spring.