Maritimers can expect a soggy start to the new year.

A low-pressure system will cross the region Saturday night through Sunday. Milder air, pushed up the eastern seaboard, will ensure the Maritimes sees mostly rain.

Rain, drizzle, and fog is expected to develop across the region Saturday evening onward to midnight and continuing into Sunday morning. Ten to 30 mm of rain is expected, while around the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia rain totals could reach 30 to 40 mm.

A switch to a colder north wind could turn the backside of the rain over to a period of snow Sunday afternoon into evening. The turn to snow is most likely for northern and eastern areas of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and northern and eastern areas of Nova Scotia. Some accumulation of that snow is possible before it ends in the very early morning hours of Monday.

Maritimers can expect a brief spot of chillier weather on Monday, with a general mix of sun and cloud. The next low to pass by the region is late Tuesday into Wednesday. That will track to the west of the Maritimes, which makes it likely to be another rain event. A high-pressure system is likely to push in some colder air out of northern Quebec and Labrador for Thursday. Nova Scotia may catch a mix of rain, ice pellets, and snow on that day. Overall, the temperatures for the week look to average out above normal for the time of the year, with little sign of any deep winter cold arriving for the region.