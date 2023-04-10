Maritimers counting down to coronation of King Charles III

The May 6 coronation of King Charles III will be shorter and smaller than his mother’s ceremony 70 years earlier, but Maritime royal watchers say it will similarly stand as an event for the ages.

“I think it will be a very moving occasion for a lot of people in the region, in the sense that we’re going to see the full majesty of the institution on display,” said Barry Mackenzie, Atlantic Coordinator of the Monarchist League of Canada. “I think we’re going to see little celebrations in various communities as well, as people try to find their own way to mark the day.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed new details of the coronation on Sunday.

Lieutenant governors in all three Maritime provinces have yet to confirm their own respective local commemorations.

“Hopefully, at the very least, there will be an opportunity to celebrate in all of the provincial capitals in some kind of formal, official way,” said Mackenzie.

From weddings to funerals, historic royal events have traditionally prompted Canadian viewing parties.

The May 6 coronation will begin at 11 a.m. local time in London (7 a.m. Atlantic).

CTV News Royal Commentator Afua Hagan said the processions and ceremonies “will end with the King receiving salutes and obviously making that much awaited balcony appearance.”

Mackenzie said comparisons of scale between the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III are to be expected.

“Sure, the route may be a little bit shorter and the ceremony will probably be shorter than it was in 1953,” said Mackenzie. “But we’re in a very different place than we were in 1953.”

“We’re going to see the bells and whistles. We’re going to see the world’s attention.”