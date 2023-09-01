Maritimers eagerly await a long weekend without rain

This summer has been a memorable one in the Maritime region, but not because of good weather.

For what seemed like every weekend, especially long weekends, rain dampened the plans of residents all summer, but there is one last chance to make up for all that time lost.

It’s Labour Day weekend, and there’s not a drop in the forecast from Summerside, P.E.I., to Saint John, N.B.

“I’m starting it off today with a smoothie bowl and coffee from Catapult café at the 506 village,” said Saint John resident Keri-Lynn Calp on Friday. “So it’s a beautiful way to get ready for an exciting weekend.”

It only took until the final weekend before school returns for a truly beautiful weekend, and residents don’t plan on wasting it.

“It’s great, usually we have to chase the sun around and all over the city to find it,” says Cassidy Taylor, who spent her day at the beach ahead of starting Grade 12 next week. “Now we can just stay here in Saint John and relax.”

With the nice weather this weekend, Maritime beaches are expected to be busy, especially with many being closed periodically throughout the summer due to rain-related issues.

Amber Randall has full intentions on making up for that lost time.

“I’m going to swim and sleep in the water,” giggled the elementary student.

There are many events happening around the region for residents to enjoy. In Halifax, the Fringe Festival will see plenty of foot traffic, as will the waterfront.

That exactly how Lynn Lefebvre plans on spending it.

“I plan to explore the waterfront and also hope to take in a couple of shows at the Halifax Fringe Festival,” she says.

There are lots of big events happening in the Saint John area this weekend. Friday night in Rothesay, N.B., the KV Music Festival wraps up with headliner Kim Mitchell taking the stage.

Saturday night, the popular Moonlight Bazaar takes over uptown Saint John after being pushed back a week due to the weather. The event is expected to draw thousands to the port city.

“We have costumes, myself and my daughters,” says uptown resident Kristen Anderson. “And we’re going to dress up as aliens and hope to win the costume contest.”

The festivities will all but ensure a busy weekend in the Area 506 Waterfront Container Village.

“I have to work of course, but that’s fine,” says Kelly Anthony, who runs the mini-donut shop inside the village. “Because it is going to be extremely busy down at the container village.”

The village will be open until 10 p.m. on Saturday, three hours later than its normal hours. Area 506 director of marketing and events Sarah Tippett notes there will also be live jazz music in the container village Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

“The sun came out this morning. It’s hard to argue with this isn’t’ it?” Tippett says. “It’s going to be a big weekend in uptown Saint John and we are really looking forward to it.”

With the calendar now having turned to September, the region is officially into the busier part of cruise season. Saint John alone will welcome 67 ships in the next 67 days, with all Maritime ports hoping for nice weather to ensure a strong finish to the tourism season.