Maritimers get ready to run in the 126th Boston Marathon

With the Boston Marathon less than one week away, Maritimers competing in the race are getting ready to head to Beantown.

In Nova Scotia, Glace Bay’s Jamie Fitzgerald is getting ready for his first-ever Boston Marathon, after missing last year’s qualifying time.

"I got back on track, and told myself, 'You know what? I'm going to make myself undeniable,’” said Fitzgerald.

He says his father Paddy passed away in June 2020, and remains his inspiration.

"He died partway through that training. And it really pushed me, because I promised him that he'd be able to watch me the following year, kind of knowing that he may not get there -- but it was something to look forward to."

For Kara MacKinnon, it will be her second Boston Marathon.

"I get to run it with my dad, which has been the goal for probably the last five years,” said MacKinnon.

She credits him for getting her into running in the first place.

"I get to create this great memory with my dad, which a lot of the time in your adult life you don't really get those opportunities. So this is just going to be something that will go back in the memory bank as something that we got to do together."

It will be Denise Robson’s 11th time toeing the line in Boston. With two years since her last race, Robson says she’s nervous, but excited.

“It's good to get back,” said Robson. “I actually signed up for Boston just because I needed something to kind of motivate me, and get me out there."

The 126th Boston Marathon will be held next Monday.

Fitzgerald says when he crosses the finish line, he’ll be thinking about his dad.

"He'll be looking down, I'm sure."