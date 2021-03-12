Some American politicians are urging Joe Biden to consider reopening the U.S.- Canada land border.

It has been almost a year since the Canada-U.S. land border closed to non-essential travel on March 21, 2020.

While the closure has led to lifestyle changes for many living in Maritime border towns like St. Stephen, New Brunswick, it seems most residents aren’t in a hurry to have the border reopened.

“It would probably affect more than St. Stephen, because people from all over the country on the other side would be coming over here, and we don’t know if they have COVID or if they had COVID. They do get tested, but it’s still a risk,” says Ashley Scott, a resident of St. Stephen, N.B.

Recent calls from American politicians to reopen the border to traffic by July 4 are leaving a lot of questions for St. Stephen residents.

“There’s too many variants that are out there, and I don’t think America has a good handle on their cases yet,” says Liana Lord. “I’d like to see another month or two months to get it all under control, and see how these variants are going to be handled with the vaccine.”

Some have mixed feelings about when is the right time to reopen the border.

“I think having a deadline is tough because you just don’t know what the future holds,” says Jason Carr, St. Stephen deputy mayor. “People are talking about third waves of the pandemic. Who knows, it could be better, it could be worse. If it’s not as bad, we take a look at it when the time comes.”

Being separated by the border has meant many are so close, yet so far, from seeing their friends and family just across the river.

“We’ve got family living right in Calais, (Maine) that we haven’t seen since February last year,” says Carr. “If the borders open, that would be great, but I think the protocols do need to be followed."

Carr says he would like to see numbers in Maine under control before the border opens, whatever that timeline may be.