Maritimers head outside to enjoy a holiday Monday

Whether you observe Heritage Day, Family Day, or Islander Day, most Maritimers enjoyed a holiday Monday.

Four-year-old Liam Gilles spent Family Day in New Brunswick with his grandfather Tim Gilles.

“I grew up in this end of the city and I'm looking forward to a little skate here on the old duck pond,” said Gilles as he strapped on his skates in Fredericton’s O’Dell Park.

“It's great to get out for Family Day together. His mom and dad are taking the afternoon together and we're just going to enjoy each other this afternoon.”

On P.E.I., residents celebrate Islander Day. Outdoor enthusiast Mike Robertson says the day is a great opportunity to embrace winter.

"It was gorgeous, it was beautiful, sunny and the trails were filled with people and dogs and everyone was out and everyone was out enjoying a nice sunny day. It's a perfect Islander Day,” said Robertson.

Robertson and his friends hiked in Strathgartney Provincial Park, before grabbing beers back in Charlottetown.

“Winters are pretty long here, so it's nice to just have a little break so that people can get outside and enjoy it,” said Robertson.

In Nova Scotia, this year’s Heritage Day celebrates Grand Pré, as the Acadian site marks 10 years since it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"The UNESCO site of Grand Pré is very important. It talks about and protects the history of the Acadians who settled the area in the 1600s, it talks about the Acadian deportation of 1755, and the continued attachment of the Acadians to this area which was their homeland,” said Claude Degrace, the executive director of The Landscape of Grand Pré Inc.

Degrace says Heritage Day is a time to reflect on how far we've come.

"In Nova Scotia, in terms of heritage, we should be thankful, for it was not always a positive community. There were tensions, there were conflicts, and today we have a peaceful society," he said.