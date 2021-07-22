Maritimers in Tokyo: keeping track of Maritime Olympic athletes

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick will both be well-represented at the Tokyo Olympics.

Gymnastics medal hopeful Ellie Black of Halifax, and former Olympic medallists Mark de Jonge of Halifax, N.S. and Catharine Pendrel of Harvey, N.B. are just a few of the dozens of athletes, coaches, officials and staff who will be representing the Maritimes at the Tokyo Olympic games, which will officially open July 23.

Maritime athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics:



Ellie Black

Sport: Gymnastics - Artistic

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Third Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, London 2012)

Related: Ellie Black's powerful style stands out in women's gymnastics



Mark de Jonge

Sport: Canoe-Kayak - Sprint

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Third Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, London 2012)

Won Olympic bronze medal at London 2012



Connor Fitzpatrick

Sport: Canoe-Kayak - Sprint

Hometown: Dartmouth, N.S.

First Olympic games

Related: Ticket to Tokyo: Dartmouth man heading to Olympics in canoeing



Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu

Sport: Equestrian - Dressage

Hometown: New Glasgow, Nova Scotia

First Olympic games



Jill Irving

Sport: Equestrian - Dressage (alternate)

Hometown: Moncton, New Brunswick

First Olympic games (alternate)



Geneviève Lalonde

Sport: Athletics - 3000m steeplechase

Hometown: Moncton, New Brunswick

Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)



Sarah Mitton

Sport: Athletics - shot put

Hometown: Brooklyn, Nova Scotia

First Olympic games



Catharine Pendrel

Sport: Cycling - Mountain Bike

Hometown: Harvey, New Brunswick

Fourth Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, London 2012, Beijing 2008)

Won Olympic bronze medal at Rio 2016



Sydney Pickrem

Sport: Swimming

Hometown: Clearwater, Florida/Halifax, N.S.

Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)



Michelle Russell

Sport: Canoe/Kayak

Hometown: Fall River, Nova Scotia

First Olympic games



Wyatt Sanford

Sport: Boxing

Hometown: Kennetcook, Nova Scotia

First Olympic games



Jacob Saunders

Sport: Sailing

Hometown: Chester, N.S.

Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)



Athletes with Maritime connections:



Shay Colley

Sport: Basketball

Hometown: London, O.N.

Maritime connection: born in East Preston, N.S.

First Olympic games

Related: Nova Scotia-born duo looking to make hoop dreams come true with Team Canada at Olympics



Lauren Gale

Sport: Athletics - 400m

Hometown: Ottawa, O.N.

Maritime connection: born in Fredericton, N.B.

First Olympic games



Margaret McNeil

Sport: Swimming

Hometown: London, O.N.

Maritime connection: father from New Waterford, N.S.

First Olympic games



Maritime coaches/officials participating in the Tokyo Olympics:



Steve Baur

Sport: Basketball - Assistant Coach

Hometown: Lower Sackville, N.S.

Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)



Chad Brooks

Sport: Canoe/Kayak - Head Coach of Women's Kayak team

Hometown: Lake Echo, N.S.

Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)



Michael Butler

Sport: Badminton - Head Coach

Hometown: Saint John, N.B.

Second Olympics games (Tokyo 2020, Seoul 1988)



Carly Clarke

Sport: Basketball - Assistant Coach

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)



Geoff Harris

Sport: Athletics - Coach

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, London 2012)



David Kikuchi

Sport: Gymnastics - Coach

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Fifth Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, London 2012, Beijing 2008, Athens 2004)



Jon Pike

Sport: Canoe/Kayak- Coach

Hometown: Dartmouth, N.S.

First Olympic games



Mark Smith

Sport: Softball- Head Coach

Hometown: Falmouth, N.S.

First Olympic games

Related: Leaving his Mark; N.S. softball legend Mark Smith reflects on Hall of Fame career



Paul Tingley

Sport: Sailing

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

First Olympic games

Patricipated in five Paralympics and won three medals, including gold in 2008.



Bryce Tully

Sport: Basketball - Mental Performance Coach

Hometown: Lower Sackville, N.S.

First Olympic games



Officials and trainers:



Gérald Arsenault

Sport: Badminton official

Hometown: Quispamsis, N.B.

Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)



Eric Desroches

Sport: Badminton official

Hometown: Edmundston, N.B.

Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)



Frank Garner

Sport: Canoe/Kayak - technical delegate and chief official

Hometown: Waverley, N.S.

Ninth Olympic games - Six as an official (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, London 2012, Beijing 2008, Athens 2004, Sydney 2000), three as coach (Los Angeles 1984, Moscow 1980, Montreal 1976)



Jessica Sears

Sport: medical team massotherapist

Hometown: Memramcook, N.B.

First Olympic games

