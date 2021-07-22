Maritimers in Tokyo: keeping track of Maritime Olympic athletes
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick will both be well-represented at the Tokyo Olympics.
Gymnastics medal hopeful Ellie Black of Halifax, and former Olympic medallists Mark de Jonge of Halifax, N.S. and Catharine Pendrel of Harvey, N.B. are just a few of the dozens of athletes, coaches, officials and staff who will be representing the Maritimes at the Tokyo Olympic games, which will officially open July 23.
Maritime athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics:
- Ellie Black
- Sport: Gymnastics - Artistic
- Hometown: Halifax, N.S.
- Third Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, London 2012)
- Mark de Jonge
- Sport: Canoe-Kayak - Sprint
- Hometown: Halifax, N.S.
- Third Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, London 2012)
- Won Olympic bronze medal at London 2012
- Connor Fitzpatrick
- Sport: Canoe-Kayak - Sprint
- Hometown: Dartmouth, N.S.
- First Olympic games
- Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu
- Sport: Equestrian - Dressage
- Hometown: New Glasgow, Nova Scotia
- First Olympic games
- Jill Irving
- Sport: Equestrian - Dressage (alternate)
- Hometown: Moncton, New Brunswick
- First Olympic games (alternate)
- Geneviève Lalonde
- Sport: Athletics - 3000m steeplechase
- Hometown: Moncton, New Brunswick
- Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)
- Sarah Mitton
- Sport: Athletics - shot put
- Hometown: Brooklyn, Nova Scotia
- First Olympic games
- Catharine Pendrel
- Sport: Cycling - Mountain Bike
- Hometown: Harvey, New Brunswick
- Fourth Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, London 2012, Beijing 2008)
- Won Olympic bronze medal at Rio 2016
- Sydney Pickrem
- Sport: Swimming
- Hometown: Clearwater, Florida/Halifax, N.S.
- Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)
- Michelle Russell
- Sport: Canoe/Kayak
- Hometown: Fall River, Nova Scotia
- First Olympic games
- Wyatt Sanford
- Sport: Boxing
- Hometown: Kennetcook, Nova Scotia
- First Olympic games
- Jacob Saunders
- Sport: Sailing
- Hometown: Chester, N.S.
- Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)
Athletes with Maritime connections:
- Shay Colley
- Sport: Basketball
- Hometown: London, O.N.
- Maritime connection: born in East Preston, N.S.
- First Olympic games
- Lauren Gale
- Sport: Athletics - 400m
- Hometown: Ottawa, O.N.
- Maritime connection: born in Fredericton, N.B.
- First Olympic games
- Margaret McNeil
- Sport: Swimming
- Hometown: London, O.N.
- Maritime connection: father from New Waterford, N.S.
- First Olympic games
Maritime coaches/officials participating in the Tokyo Olympics:
- Steve Baur
- Sport: Basketball - Assistant Coach
- Hometown: Lower Sackville, N.S.
- Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)
- Chad Brooks
- Sport: Canoe/Kayak - Head Coach of Women's Kayak team
- Hometown: Lake Echo, N.S.
- Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)
- Michael Butler
- Sport: Badminton - Head Coach
- Hometown: Saint John, N.B.
- Second Olympics games (Tokyo 2020, Seoul 1988)
- Carly Clarke
- Sport: Basketball - Assistant Coach
- Hometown: Halifax, N.S.
- Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)
- Geoff Harris
- Sport: Athletics - Coach
- Hometown: Halifax, N.S.
- Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, London 2012)
- David Kikuchi
- Sport: Gymnastics - Coach
- Hometown: Halifax, N.S.
- Fifth Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, London 2012, Beijing 2008, Athens 2004)
- Jon Pike
- Sport: Canoe/Kayak- Coach
- Hometown: Dartmouth, N.S.
- First Olympic games
- Mark Smith
- Sport: Softball- Head Coach
- Hometown: Falmouth, N.S.
- First Olympic games
- Paul Tingley
- Sport: Sailing
- Hometown: Halifax, N.S.
- First Olympic games
- Patricipated in five Paralympics and won three medals, including gold in 2008.
- Bryce Tully
- Sport: Basketball - Mental Performance Coach
- Hometown: Lower Sackville, N.S.
- First Olympic games
Officials and trainers:
- Gérald Arsenault
- Sport: Badminton official
- Hometown: Quispamsis, N.B.
- Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)
- Eric Desroches
- Sport: Badminton official
- Hometown: Edmundston, N.B.
- Second Olympic games (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016)
- Frank Garner
- Sport: Canoe/Kayak - technical delegate and chief official
- Hometown: Waverley, N.S.
- Ninth Olympic games - Six as an official (Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, London 2012, Beijing 2008, Athens 2004, Sydney 2000), three as coach (Los Angeles 1984, Moscow 1980, Montreal 1976)
- Jessica Sears
- Sport: medical team massotherapist
- Hometown: Memramcook, N.B.
- First Olympic games
- Bob Stanton
- Sport: softball director of referees
- Hometown: Fredericton, N.B.
- First Olympic games