Maritimers mark one year of Russia invading Ukraine

Friday marked a grim milestone -- the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rallies were held across Canada Friday evening, including in the Maritimes, to honour those who have lost their homes, communities, and for too many, their lives.

Organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), the roughly 40 “Stand With Ukraine” events were planned for major cities across the country, stretching from Newfoundland and Labrador to Yukon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to attend a vigil in Toronto.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil took place in New Brunswick, where more than 1,800 Ukrainians have sought refuge over the past year.

Many of them gathered Friday evening at Moncton City Hall, before marching through the downtown streets to the Moncton Press Club for an evening of events with music, food, art and a fundraiser to help purchase much-needed medical supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.

Before the rally began, the president of the Ukrainian Club of Moncton spoke about what the day meant to Ukrainians in Moncton and around the world.

"Today marks the sad anniversary of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine," said Nataliia Haidash. "This is a day that changed our lives for all Ukrainians all across the globne for before and after."

Haidash is in constant contact with her friends and family in her home country and said everyone there is under a great deal of stress.

"They've gotten used to a level of stress so far. People try to keep up with their normal life as much as they can," said Haidash. "The war is far from being over. Our soldiers are fighting with Russia every day and a lot of towns and cities remain under the occupation of the Russians."

Halifax has also welcomed a large number of Ukrainians. Many of them attended a ceremony in the city’s downtown core late Friday afternoon.

Hosted by the UCC’s Nova Scotia branch, the vigil paid tribute to the courage of Ukrainian people while honouring those who have died.

Speaking to attendees, UCC Nova Scotia Acting President Lyubov Zhyznomirska reflected on the past year.

“I think we can all agree that this has been a year of stress, unity, heroic sacrifice and truthfulness,” Zhyznomirska said.

For those unable to participate in-person, organizers asked people to show support by displaying the Ukrainian flag or blue and yellow ribbons outside their homes.

The candlelight vigil on Halifax’s Grand Parade, which ran until 6:30 p.m., was attended by hundreds, including local politicians like Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.