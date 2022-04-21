Maritimers reflect on the Queen’s 96th birthday

British ex-pat Denis Dineen feels a particular connection to Queen Elizabeth II, one he celebrates every year.

That’s because he was born on the same day as her coronation, on June 2, 1953.

“She’s all I’ve ever really known,” says Dineen.

Dineen moved to Canada 21 years ago, and now owns a British deli shop in Upper Tantallon, N.S., carrying British meat pies, specialty foods, and royal souvenirs.

There’s even a special flag featuring her visage hanging outside the shop.

“She's been a really good monarch, she's done the best that she can do,” says Dineen. “She's been honest and truthful and had a steady hand on what she does.”

How Queen Elizabeth II fulfills her duties has changed over the years. The Royal Family has as well — through scandal and crisis, good times, and bad.

“Society has changed, and the monarchy has changed too,” says Barry MacKenzie, a representative of the Monarchist League of Canada. “That's why it has survived.”

MacKenzie also believes the monarchy will continue — even after the Queen is gone.

“I think when the time comes, and Charles becomes King, and it will,” he says. “I think people will recognize that it was nothing to be afraid of.”

Even so, a new Angus Reid poll suggests Canadians aren't so keen on the idea of "King Charles.”

Out of 1607 adults surveyed, three out of five respondents said they will be affected with the Queen passes on. Fifty-five per cent said they support Canada as a constitutional monarchy under Queen Elizabeth II.

But only 34 per cent of respondents said they would support a constitutional monarchy under “King Charles.”

MacKenzie says that figure may be more a reflection of the past, rather than the monarchy’s future.

“I think this is the legacy of the era of Charles and Diana in the 1990s, that residual frustration over the way things ended with his first marriage, and I get that,” he adds.

Half of the Canadians surveyed also said they don't feel the royal family is relevant to them personally.

Eating their lunch outside Dineen’s shop, father and son Tom and Adam Olsen agree.

“It doesn't mean a whole lot to me,” says Tom. “I think there's too much emphasis on the monarchy over there.”

“The monarchy doesn't affect my day-to-day very much,” adds Adam. “I don't really think about it too much.”

But others, still feel an affinity for the only British monarch most Canadians have ever known.

“I love the Queen,” says Sandy Johnson. “I don't know how long she's going to stay, but I think Charles is going to be a very old king.”

The Queen’s eldest son remains a King in waiting, as she prepares to mark her 70th year on the throne.

Dineen is preparing for those platinum jubilee celebrations in June, stocking special buntings and other commemorative items on his store shelves — items he’s sure will sell out.

“I'm still very proud of Britain and what it stands for,” he says.