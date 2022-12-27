Maritimers search in-store for Boxing Day deals

Maritimers had their first opportunity Tuesday to search in a shopping mall for Boxing Day deals.

"I found a pair of diamond earrings for 50 per cent off," said Jessica Binney, one of several shoppers hopping store-to-store for sales in Saint John’s retail district.

Some shoppers weren’t just looking for a bargain, but a social experience.

"We just wanted to get together and have a girl's day out," said Tracey Maxwell at Saint John’s McAllister Place, alongside her daughter and mother.

Other parts of Canada got a head start Monday for the first Boxing Day since 2019 with no COVID-19 restrictions.

Retail analyst Bruce Winder said 'brick and mortar' stores would see an overall resurgence in Boxing Day traffic, compared to the last two years.

"You’re also going to see a bit of resurgence online," said Winder, in an interview Tuesday with CTV News Channel. "Online is going to become more important and grow as a function of the total Boxing Day, Boxing Week sales."

Several retailers held promoted pre-Boxing Day sales before Dec. 25.

November sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday fell below some retail expectations.

Winder said many retailers now have more inventory in stock than anticipated, which could result in deep discounts.

He added optimism for a busier Boxing Day could also end up being influenced by broader economic worries, from interest rates to inflation.

"It’s just a different year in terms of economic headwinds for the consumer," said Winder.