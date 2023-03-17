Maritimers try to cut costs by using customer loyalty programs

While a grocery trip continues to be stressful for some Maritimers, one expert says customers can offset these costs is by using loyalty points.

Loyalty points were first introduced in Canada nearly 30 years ago.

They were designed to create repeat customers and business.

“What you want is a customer repeating business and that’s hard to do so loyalty programs are designed to the consumer trying pick on or two options, to come to your option,” said Ed McHugh, NSCC business and marketing professor.

Depending on the program, the options vary.

“A lot of them just help you earn additional points most of the time off stuff you’re already purchasing. In the end we’re able to get real money off of a grocery bill or redeem those for gift cards,” said Kathleen Cassidy, founder of Living on a Loonie.

Cassidy said using loyalty points is one way to beat rising costs.

“There’s basically savings everywhere so I would pin-point one or two places that you go to all the time, look at their points program, and start saving that way,” she said.

Consumer experts believe this impacts where customers choose to shop.

“In these inflationary times it is a way that people can save money and people can actually accumulate points to save money,” said McHugh.

McHugh encourages customers that are serious about using these programs should make sure to take a look at the points they’re accumulating per dollar.

Based off of this, customers should decide which one best fits them.