Maritimes brace for multi-day wind, rain storm

At Boondocks Restaurant in Eastern Passage, N.S., storm preps have been underway for the past two days as a wind and rain storm approached the Maritimes.

Christmas decorations and outdoor furniture are packed away.

"We have one of the best decks on the water,” said owner Jamie Rouse. “This is what happens to them."

Rouse said there was a storm not that long ago that saw the water rise as high as the doorstep.

"We are worried about flooding,” said Rouse. “And power loss, because if the power goes out, all the food is lost."

Geuneed Bhatia moved to Canada from India three years ago. Bhatia said he has is intrigued by the Maritimes seasonal weather. He spent Monday morning examining the worsening conditions, before driving Saint John.

"Hopefully we will reach back home before the end of the day," said Bhatia.

At Nova Scotia Power, a room has been set up to monitor power outages, plus all wind and rainfall data.

"We are positioning ours crews to respond,” said Sean Borden, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead. “In particular, along the Eastern Shore and Cape Breton."

The storm is expected to hit the hardest in Cape Breton where many residents say flooding preparations isn't anything new to them.

Christina Lamey is the communications director of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. She says two projects to mitigate water flow in the so-called flood zone area in Sydney, N.S., have been completed. But she adds there is still work to be done.

"Two further recommendations. A flow control at Gilholmes Lake and a berm project are still to come and we are awaiting regulatory approval," said Lamey.

The Halifax Regional Municipality's strategy is similar to how they have handled hurricanes in the past.

The city is braced for sustained high winds and flooding. Clearing drains and catch basins are a top priority.

"If you can do it safely, please go out and remove leaves so water can drain," said Halifax Regional Fire Deputy Chief Roy Hollett.

The HRM Housing and Homeless administrator said crews are scrambling to provide emergency shelter.

“We are coordinating with the province of Nova Scotia to provide emergency shelter for this evening,” said Erica Fleck. “That will complement the comfort centre that is set up in downtown Halifax. And that is to support the homeless encampments in the municipality."

In New Brunswick, the forecast called for the southeastern part of the province to be hit the hardest with heavy rain and high winds that began earlier on Monday.

Jamie Rouse said major storms in the area always cause an overload of stress in the community.

"This is the joy of living right by the ocean,” said Rouse.

Rouse said he is prepared for whatever comes based on prior experience and previous storms.