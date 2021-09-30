Marius-Barbeau elementary school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

A Herongate elementary school could be closed for 10 days or longer because of an escalating COVID-19 outbreak.

Ottawa Public Health says École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau is closed after evidence of the virus spreading to several different cohorts in the school.

The school closure is the second one this week, after St. Benedict Elementary was shut down by OPH on Tuesday.

OPH did not provide details on how many cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Marius-Barbeau. In a letter to the school community, OPH says the duration of closure isn't known, but if cohorts can return earlier than 10 days, staff and families will be notified.

An outbreak at the school was first listed on OPH's dashboard on September 14th.

A request for comment to the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est was not returned Thursday night.

OPH will continue to work with the school to monitor and to ensure all appropriate measures are in place