Mark’s Work Warehouse theft leads to charges for Chatham woman

A 40-year-old Chatham woman is facing charges after police say she stole several items from Mark’s Work Warehouse.

Officers responded to a theft at the store on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Sept. 11.

Through investigation, police learned the woman had taken several items from the store and left without paying for them.

On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., police located the woman on Victoria Avenue in Chatham and arrested her.

The Chatham woman was charged with theft and possession of the stolen property. She was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Oct. 31.