Mark Scheifele suspended four games for Game 1 hit

The Winnipeg Jets will be without one of their star players for the next four games.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Thursday evening that Mark Scheifele will be suspended for four games for his hit on Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans.

The hit came with less than a minute left in the third period of Wednesday's Game 1 tilt between the two teams.

Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele has been suspended for four games for Charging Montreal’s Jake Evans. https://t.co/MhMHK55lmC

Evans was tucking the puck into an empty net to secure the win for Montreal when Scheifele hit him, which resulted in a scrum.

Evans was seen lying on the ice for several minutes before a stretcher was brought out and he was taken off the ice.

Scheifele was given a five minute major for charging and a game misconduct. Montreal won Game 1 by a score of 5-3.

The Jets will be without Scheifele until Game 6 of the series if it goes that far.