Market Square to close vendor area

After nearly 26 years in Windsor, the Market Square will be closing its vendor area.

The vending area at the market will close at the end of March.

According to AM800, the owners of the Market Square informed the six remaining vendors about the closure last week.

The market, located at the corner of Walker Road and Ottawa Street, first opened in 1997 with more than 50 vendors. At its peak, the market attracted more than 30,000 weekly shoppers.

The Harvest Table Restaurant at the front of the complex will remain open.

— With files from AM00’s Rob Hindi