A marketing student is offering her help to businesses using social media to market themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricia May knows her way around the kitchen and has more than 40 years of experience as a cook. But, she said she feels "out of the loop" when it comes to social media marketing.

She's been operating her restaurant, Patricia Rose's, in Cambridge for the past three years without social media accounts.

"Just the Google Maps and word of mouth," May said.

The pandemic has made that more difficult.

"People would tell me I need to be on Facebook, etc. and I'm going yeah, I do," she said.

Cylie Kuehl, a first-year marketing student at Conestoga College, stepped up to help.

"So important that restaurants and every business is engaging with the community on social media because they don't have the alternative for face-to-face," she said.

Kuehl said she would offer her social media services for free. She said it's a win-win situation, allowing her to gain experience while helping businesses.

"I had a unique opportunity to use my skills that I'm learning every day in the classroom and put them right out into the community," Kuehl said.

She's made a Facebook page, logo and marketing promotion for May's restaurant.

"I can now put in features and specials," May said.

Kuehl hopes to help out about a dozen other local businesses as well.