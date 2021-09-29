Markham house fire that killed two children deemed accidental, police say

A Markham house fire that killed two children last year has been ruled as an accident, York Regional Police (YRP) said Wednesday.

The YRP homicide unit had been investigating the fire that broke out following an explosion at a residence on Bur Oak Avenue on the morning of May 17, 2020.

Three people – a 41-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 6 and 14, were taken to hospital in critical condition. The six-year-old boy died from his injuries two months after the fire.

Another resident, a 12-year-old boy, was initially unaccounted for but was located deceased inside the home on May 19, 2020.

The father, police said, was away at the time of the incident.

In December, the homicide unit launched an investigation into the fire after receiving a report from the Office of the Fire Marshal that deemed it suspicious.

The cause of the explosion was determined but police did not release the details.

After nine months, police announced Wednesday that “officers have determined that this incident was accidental and no one has been charged.”