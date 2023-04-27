Markham massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting female client
York Regional Police have charged a massage therapist in Markham in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a female client.
Police said they began an investigation in January when a 48-year-old woman reported being touched inappropriately by a massage therapist.
As a result, officers arrested the 45-year-old man.
"Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward," police said.
They noted that the accused has been practicing massage therapy for 10 years and works at several locations in Markham. He also provides at-home service.
Police added that the accused sometimes books appointments through WeChat.
They are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.
-
Investors concerned after CWS Capital closes, president goes missingAn Edmonton investment company has closed, its founder appears to be missing, and clients who put their savings into CWS Capital are concerned about their money.
-
B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreementNurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.
-
One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collideOne person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot TrailPolice say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Calgary's Sudanese community worries for family, friends as crisis unfoldsCalgary's Sudanese community has been closely watching since fighting broke out and feels helpless, trying to keep in touch with family and friends stuck in the country.
-
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
-
High school students get hands-on experience of Canadian legal systemStudents from across Simcoe Muskoka were in Barrie Thursday putting their knowledge of the legal system to the test with the help of some well-versed experts.
-
New cycling app geared specifically for Waterloo Region, GuelphA new map app geared specifically for cyclists to help people plan the best routes through the region on two wheels is set to hit the app store soon.
-
Shared Health CEO resignsShared Health CEO Adam Topp resigned Thursday Night after two years in the role. (Photo Source: LinkedIn)