Markham massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting female client

York Regional Police have charged a massage therapist in Markham in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a female client.

Police said they began an investigation in January when a 48-year-old woman reported being touched inappropriately by a massage therapist.

As a result, officers arrested the 45-year-old man.

"Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward," police said.

They noted that the accused has been practicing massage therapy for 10 years and works at several locations in Markham. He also provides at-home service.

Police added that the accused sometimes books appointments through WeChat.

They are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.