York Regional Police issued a warning after more than $10,000 worth of cannabis products were seized from a Markham convenience store.

The bust comes days after a three-year-old girl was rushed to hospital in Belleville and then later on to a Kingston hospital after eating marijuana edibles that looked like candy.

Marijuana edibles are now legal in Canada, but you have to be over the age of 19 to use them and they have to be sold through a licensed cannabis retailer.

York Regional Police have charged two people working at the convenience store after a concerned citizen alleged they were selling edibles that looked like candy to underage teens.

Police say the manager and an employee of Angus Glen Convenience on Kennedy Road were charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act.

They confiscated $10,000 worth of cannabis products, including cannabis vape pens, cannabis seeds and, most concerning, cannabis edibles that looked like popular candy products.

Investigators said the store was not registered to sell marijuana products and the products were not adequately labeled and dosage amounts were unclear.

“The packaging is so shocking similar to candy there could easily be someone who ingests this as a mistake," Const. Laura Nicollesaid.

The charges come just days after a three-year-old girl from Quite West in the Belleville area was hospitalized after ingesting cannabis edibles that were in her home.

OPP Media Relations Constable Devin Leeworthy said that someone called 911 after the child ate marijuana edibles from a package that looks like the popular candy Skittles.

Police say it's from an illicit source not approved by Health Canada.

“The edibles that the child consumed were 20 milligrams each and there were 400 milligrams in that package. We were under the impression the child ate most of that package," Leeworth sai.

After three days the child was released from hospital. The girl's 38-year-old father has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

York investigators say if someone sees an illegal product being sold they should contact police.

“If you see something that is safety concern or unlawful we do ask you to come forward to report that,” said Nicolle. "It is shocking how similar the packaging is to look like legitimate candy products that are marketed and sold to children."

CTV News reached out to MARS, the makers of Skittles and it said it has nothing to do with cannabis, has not authorized it's trademark to be used with illegal products and vowed to work with police.

Police also caution anyone with cannabis in their home to make sure it's safely stored away from children.