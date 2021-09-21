Markham, Ont. couple who disappeared on Saturday still not found

York Regional Police say they are trying to locate a Markham couple who have been missing since Saturday.

Police said 25-year-old Kristy Nguyen and 37-year-old Quoc Tran were last seen in the area of Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue at around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 18.

“Investigators have not been able to locate Tran and Nguyen and it is out of character for the couple not to contact family,” police said in a release issued late Tuesday night.

Tran in described as a 37-year-old Asian man, standing five-foot-eight and weighing around 170 pounds. He has spiked black hair and brown eyes. Nguyen is described as a 25-year-old Asian woman, standing five-foot-four and weighing about 120 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say they are increasingly concerned for the couple’s safety and are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to reach out to police or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.