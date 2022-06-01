Marking 37 years since devastating Ontario tornadoes

On May 31, 1985, a series of tornadoes left a wake of destruction and devastation across central Ontario.

On that day, 37 years ago, a powerful EF-4 tornado hit Barrie with winds reaching 400km/h, tossing trees, shredding homes, ending the lives of eight people, and injuring 155 others.

It was a day most residents won't soon forget.

Northern Tornadoes Project reports the Barrie tornado travelled for 15 kilometres. It first touched down in an industrial area and crossed Highway 400 before wreaking havoc in neighbourhoods.

TIMELINE OF THE 1985 TORNADOES

The devastation took just six hours.

The first tornado touched down briefly in the middle of the Bruce Peninsula at 3 p.m.

An EF-2 swept through just northwest of Shelburne just over an hour later.

An EF-4 with winds topping 115km/h hit Grand Valley, noted as the "longest tracking tornado in Canada."

At the same time, an EF-3 struck Alma, just northwest of Fergus.

Within minutes, another F-3 tornado touched down northwest of Melancthon.

At 4:50 p.m., an F-2 tornado pummeled Lisle, just west of Base Borden. Seven minutes later, there was another touchdown a little farther east.

At 5 p.m., a powerful EF-4 battered Barrie before it blew out over Kempenfelt Bay.

Other areas struck on May 31, 1985, include Uxbridge, Reboro near Lindsay, Ida, Rice Lake, Minto north of Trenton, and Grippen Lake northeast of Kingston.

Most had little to no time to prepare for the powerful storms.

The event was one of the worst to ever hit central Ontario, causing millions in property damages, killing a dozen people and injuring hundreds of others.