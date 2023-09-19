Marking a milestone: U.S. diplomatic mission to Halifax turns 190

The United States is marking a milestone this week in its diplomatic relations with Canada.

Its consulate in Halifax turned 190.

The first diplomatic presence in the city was established in 1827, but it was on Sept. 17, 1833 that John Morrow was appointed U.S. Consul in Halifax.

It was the first U.S. consulate in British North America, covering Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Upper Canada, Lower Canada, and Newfoundland.

Skip ahead 190 years, and the U.S. government has consulates in seven cities across Canada, including its embassy in Ottawa.

“Given Canada’s regional diversity and the deep and complex ties between our two countries and peoples, we need people on the ground throughout the country so the United States is hearing first hand what Canadians, and in this case, Atlantic Canadians are thinking and care about,” David Cohen, the U.S. Ambassador to Canada tells CTV News.

“It’s important for us to hear how Atlantic Canadians think we can work best together on trade questions, on defense issues, and on intelligence matters.”

Since the introduction of the official U.S. presence in Atlantic Canada, the ambassador says this region has forged unique bonds with the United States.

“From the the Great Explosion of 1917 to the terrible attacks of September 11, 2001, we’ve always had each other’s backs in times of need,” Cohen says. “Today, we are here stronger than ever as partners, celebrating 190 years of these open doors.”

At the turn of the 20th century, the U.S. at various times, maintained as many as seven consular posts in the Atlantic region.

They included:

In 1986, a consular agency was closed in St. John’s, leaving all diplomatic functions for Atlantic Canada centred in Halifax.

QUICK FACTS

In 1861, Abraham Lincoln appointed Mortimer M. Jackson of Wisconsin as Consul. Jackson served in Halifax for 21 years, and was instrumental in the seizure of some $3 million worth of Confederate property during the American Civil War. His tenure also saw the redesignation of the post in Halifax to a Consulate General.

Today, the United States Consulate General in Halifax serves the four Atlantic provinces, as well as the French islands of St. Pierre and Miquelon.

Lyra S. Carr assumed the role of Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General in Halifax in July 2021, only the second female Consul General in the post’s history.

U.S. Consulate promotes economic, cultural, educational, and political cooperation between the U.S. and Atlantic Canada, provides Consular services for American Citizens, and issues certain classes of non-immigrant visas.

In addition to Halifax, the U.S. Ambassador to Canada oversees operations at U.S. consulates in Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver.

