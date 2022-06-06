Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths
It’s been one year since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed while out for a walk on Hyde Park Road in London, Ont.
In the past year, support has poured in from across the country but especially from the community here at home, including the launch of the “Our London Family” campaign.
To mark the sombre anniversary, honour the family and support the community in its journey to heal and reclaim the location where this took place, members of the London Muslim community along with the City of London have several events planned.
- Prayer Service
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. - The Muslim community will be hosting an Our London Family Prayer Service at the Islamic Cemetery.
- Garden Dedication
1 p.m. - The City of London will be hosting the dedication of the “Our London Family Community Garden.” at Maple Grove Park, 1260 Coronation Drive. All are welcome to attend this event.
- Art Gallery
4 p.m. - The London Muslim Mosque will be hosting an event to launch a community art gallery in dedication of Our London Family. All are welcome to attend this event.
- Vigil
7 p.m. - Organized by the Youth Coalition Combatting Islamophobia, the Our London Family Vigil will be hosted at the Memorial Plaza (Hyde Park/South Carriage Road). All are welcome to attend this event.