Marking World Aids Day in Waterloo region

A solemn gathering was held in Kitchener to mark World Aids Day and remember lives lost to the disease.

The event on Wednesday evening, organized by the Aids Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo & Area, was not only to honour and celebrate the lives of those who have passed but also those living with HIV/AIDS.

Candles were lit in memory of a loved one lost over the years.

The goal of World Aids Day is also to help end the stigma around the disease and spread awareness about HIV/AIDS.

“The stigma that comes with it – it’s unfortunate that people have to live on view points from other people – what they think of what the disease might be and making judgements before judgements are due,” said John Davie, Client and Volunteer with the local AIDS committee.

Davie said while the struggle will always be there when it comes to stigma, the HIV/AIDS movement has come a long way. He said people who have the disease are living longer due to medical advancements.

“Work together to fight the cause and to find a cure and just be able to live one’s life.” said Davie.