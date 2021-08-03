Markstay-Warren man killed in ATV rollover

A 73-year-old man from Markstay-Warren was killed July 31 in an ATV rollover, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.

The victim, Gilles Thibault, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Police were called at 10:10 a.m. to the scene, located on Highway 805, south of Emerald Lake, Afton Township in the District of Sudbury.

"The investigation revealed that the ATV had lost control and rolled over into a rock cut," police said.

"The collision investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available."