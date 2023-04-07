Marlborough home explosion victims 'making progress' in their recoveries

It's slow progress, but a friend says the victims of a Marlborough home explosion are all recovering.

Ten people were sent to hospital in late March when the home they were in was levelled by a blast. Fire officials suspect it could've been caused by a natural gas issue.

Friday, almost two weeks after the incident, one of the victims is out of the hospital.

He tells CTV News the situation could've -- and maybe should've -- been a lot worse.

"They were expecting that I was going to be paralyzed," Bol Chol said. "I can stand. But I cannot say I'm 100 per cent OK. I'm still in pain."

Chol was originally in Calgary for an emergency. The Brooks resident got a call the day before the blast that his son collapsed during a basketball game and needed immediate heart surgery. Chol rushed to his side. But the South Sudanese father wasn't allowed to overnight in the hospital, so he went to a friend's house to get some rest.

The explosion hit a few hours later.

"I don't remember anything," he said Friday. "I went to the hospital and I asked people 'why am I in the hospital?' And they tried to explain to me that there was an explosion."

Chol was released from the hospital this week under home care with broken bones in his shoulder, ribcage and back. He says he also sustained lung damage and skin burns.

But a family friend is staying optimistic: for Chol, and for the others.

"An explosion happened; it was shocking," Aleer Deng said. "And to have them survive that and to even still be around and try to recover right now at the hospital is great."

Three of the victims are still in intensive care and don't have an estimated release date. But all of the others -- including one man in the burn unit -- are expected to be able to leave in the coming weeks.

"They all survived this and they will recover," Deng added.

"We have to pray very hard," Chol said. "And when they come out, it's time to celebrate."

A Go Fund Me page for the explosion victims has raised more than $29,000 as of Friday afternoon.