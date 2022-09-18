Marlborough Mall throws a 50th birthday party in northeast Calgary

A Calgary shopping institution celebrated half a century of selling, shopping and entertaining Saturday.

Marlborough Mall, in the northeast, opened in 1972. Saturday, it marked 50 years in Calgary with a celebration. It brought in bands to entertain shoppers with live music, there was face painting for kids and thanks to the Butterfield Acres Petting Zoo, a few animals to play with.

There was also a car and motorcycle show and dunk tank to raise money for charity.

The mall says it's a great way to remind people they're a big part of the community.

Event organizers say the mall has lots of regulars who come for coffee and an indoor walk every morning, and they hope it continues for another 50 years.

"Marlborough Mall represents the fact that we are a community hub and a cultural hub," said mall marketing manager Tameeza Mitha.

"We celebrate diversity, we celebrate inclusion, we're here for families, we're here literally for everyone – so (today) there is something for everyone and we're excited to be able to present that for 50 years and hopefully for 50 more."