Marmot Basin reopens slopes after 66 cm of fresh snow

Marmot Basin is reopening to outdoor users for the 2021/22 season this Thursday after receiving significant amounts of fresh snow.

With the unusually warm November, the opening day was pushed back until recently when Marmot Basin received about 66 centimetres of fresh snow.

All the natural snow combined with the manmade snow is expected to provide skiers and snowboarders with excellent conditions for opening day.

The lower part of the mountain will only be opening up this coming Thursday.

The eagle express chairlift, the school house chairlift and the Magic Carpet will be the current ones opening up.

The runs that will be open are two of the signature runs in the lower part: Tranquilizer and Dromedary along with the novice runs in the lower mountain.

On opening day, tickets will be discounted by 40 per cent, subject to change as more lifts and runs open up.

Marmot will open up more terrain as soon as it is ready and safe to do so.

Similar to last season, Marmot Basin will continue to follow provincial and federal recommendations related to COVID-19.

“Marmot Basin is doing their utmost to keep everybody as safe as possible, while at the same time giving everybody the opportunity to ski and snowboard on our mountain, to enjoy winter and to stay healthy,” said Brain Rode, vice-president of Marmot Basin.

As part of the Restriction Exemption Programs (REP), guests will be asked to provide an approved proof of vaccination.

Alternatively, guests can provide proof of a negative result of a privately-paid COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the visit or a valid medical exception letter.

“Those who are not participating in the REP will still be allowed to ski and snowboard at Marmot Basin, however you will be limited to outdoor spaces only including ski lifts, ticket sales windows, parking lots and washroom facilities located in parking lots 1 and 4,” Marmot Basin stated on its website.

“Our ski-in ski-out parking lots are easily accessible throughout the day making your vehicle the ideal location for having your picnic lunch.”

Ski-in, ski-out parking lots are easily accessible throughout the day, making vehicles a perfect location to enjoy a picnic lunch.

Masks will be required in all indoor spaces, except when consuming food or beverages.

The use of face masks is required in lines for ski lifts, rental equipment, ticket sales, and while riding lifts with anyone other than those within a cohort, as well as in all other outdoor areas where two metres of distance cannot be maintained.

In addition, ski masks that have holes or vents will not be accepted by Marmot Basin. Medical mask exemptions will not be recognized.