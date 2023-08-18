Marmot Basin sees August snowfall

While central and north-central Alberta are soggy, it's snowing hard at higher levels through the mountains near Jasper.

Marmot Basin webcams from Friday afternoon show several centimetres of snow accumulation on the upper mountain and although there's not much snow on the ground mid-mountain, snowflakes are falling.

In the town of Jasper, no snow, but it has cooled off in a big way. After hitting a high of 31 degrees Thursday, temperatures are steady near 8 degrees Friday afternoon.

You can check out the Marmot Basin live webcam here.

Snow is expected to taper off this evening at Marmot Basin, but snow along the Icefields Parkway and south towards Lake Louise is anticipated tonight.