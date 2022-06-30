Maroon 5 cancels tour stop in Saskatoon
Ticket holders for the Maroon 5 concert, originally planned to take place Aug 6. at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon were treated to a cancellation message this afternoon.
“Event Cancelled: Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the email notification from Ticketmaster read.
For those who have purchased tickets for the cancelled event, the refund will be processed to the original method of payment usually within 30 days, Ticketmaster outlined in their message.
The Saskatoon concert was just one stop in Maroon 5’s 2022 World Tour, with the band set to visit Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Saskatoon from Aug 1. to Aug 6. before detouring into the U.S.
Maroon 5’s website currently displays only two tour dates. The first being July 9. at the Festival D'été De Québec in Quebec City and Aug 25 -27. at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, FL.
The reason for the cancellation of the Saskatoon concert is not yet known.
