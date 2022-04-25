Maroon 5 to play Calgary in August
Maroon 5 has added a Calgary concert date to its ongoing world tour.
Adam Levine and his bandmates will take the stage at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show go on sale to the public through Ticketmaster on April 29 at 10 a.m. MT.
The band is currently touring in support of its seventh studio album, Jordi, which was released last year.
The album features the singles "Memories" and "Beautiful Mistakes' with Megan Thee Stallion.
The band will also make stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Ottawa, and Montréal as part of the tour.
