Maroon 5 to play concert in Edmonton in August

Maroon 5 will hit the stage at Rogers Place this summer as part of their 2022 world tour.

They’ll play Edmonton on Aug. 5.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

The band will also make stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Ottawa, and Montreal as part of the tour.

