Martensville RCMP are asking for help from the public in the search for 83-year-old Donald Fowler.

Fowler left his home in Martensville Thursday night and has not been seen since, according to RCMP.

He is believed to be driving a red 2015 Honda Fit hatchback with Saskatchewan license plate number 696 HIY, RCMP said in a news release.

He has white hair, a white beard and blue eyes and may appear confused, RCMP said.

Anyone who sees Fowler or his vehicle is asked to call Martensville RCMP at 1-306-975-1610 or contact the nearest police service.