Martensville teen's quick thinking and CPR training saves father's life

A Martensville father is alive today thanks to the work of paramedics, but also thanks to the quick thinking of his 16-year-old son.

Thursday in Martensville, paramedics and community leaders gathered to celebrate the work of a teen whose basic CPR training saved a life.

Jarren Cusson was awoken by his mother on Jan. 14 to find his father, Steven, unresponsive on the ground.

“I knew I had to do something,” said Cusson. “I saw him there on the ground, and I just figured, doing nothing is the worst thing I could do. And even the wrong thing is better than nothing. It turns out, (CPR) was the correct thing to do.”

Paramedics arrived shortly after and, using a defibrillator, got Steven conscious and breathing on his own again.

But they say it was the quick actions of Jarren that were cause for recognition on Thursday..

“CPR is everything.” Said Troy Davies, Media Relations with Medavie Health Services West. “So when we talk about cardiac arrest situations and when we’re responding to calls, every minute, you basically lose a 10 per cent chance of survival."

By performing CPR on his father immediately and helping save his father’s life, Jarren was presented with the Chief’s Life Saving Award.

Steven Cusson says he’s young, fit, and healthy. But he says this experience was a sobering reminder of the importance of basic first aid.

“I just can’t stress enough the importance of CPR or first aid,” Steven Cusson said. “I’ve taken CPR in the past. I thought it was a waste of time. But as I’ve learned now, it’s very important.”

While Jarren was already certified, he’s taking a refresher course in a few weeks.

“I’m actually hosting a CPR clinic at my shop here for family and friends in a couple of weeks, because it’s that important to me.”

While Jarren, a member of the Air Cadet program, wants to be a fighter pilot when he grows up, he says he’d be happy to work as a paramedic if that doesn’t turn out.