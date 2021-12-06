Martha Rogers, former director of education for UGDSB, has passed away

The Upper Grand District School Board announced Monday that its former director of education had passed away.

Martha Rogers died peacefully at her home over the weekend.

The UGDSB said she worked in education for more than 46 years, serving as a Primary Consultant with the Dufferin County Board of Education, Superintendent of Program, Superintendent of Human Resources, Director of Education for the Wellington County Board of Education, and Director of the Upper Grand District School Board.

Rogers held that last job from 1995 until her retirement on August 31, 2021.

The UGDSB said she was one of the longest serving directors in Canada.

"Martha devoted her life to public education and public service," said Linda Busuttil, the UGDSB Chair of the Board, in the release. "You would see this in big and small ways every day, from her provincial meetings with our education stakeholders, local community partners, to the time she would take for classroom story time reading to students. Everyone had value in Martha’s eyes and ways and she had a

unique way of weaving it all together for the benefit of our students, staff and communities."

A celebration of life for Rogers will held next year.