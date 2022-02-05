Martial arts seminar returns in North Bay

More than 25 athletes and a dozen coaches from across the province gathered in North Bay on Saturday to learn more about martial arts.

“It’s an opportunity for students who haven’t tried the style or discipline to give it a chance,” said Chris Marceau, owner of Marceau’s Martial Arts and host of the weekend event.

“It’s a passion of mine and to be able to share this with everybody that I can is the ultimate goal.”

It’s the eighth year he’s hosted the two-day event, with the last two years being cancelled due to the pandemic.

Marceau has been training in martial arts for more than 50 years, and told CTV News it’s a quite popular sport in the north.

“When I first started there was only one dojo in North Bay, now there’s probably 10 or 12," he said. "So the popularity, through social media and the growth of MMA, has definitely made it more popular.”

“There’s a great, great following across the north. If we were to gather from Ottawa right through to Thunder Bay, there are dojos everywhere,” he added.

Now, he’s just hoping things will go back to normal, for the sake of training and for this yearly event.

“Some people have lost a little bit of interest," Marceau said.

"But now that COVID is starting to ease up, maybe we can go back to the old way of training. It will come back up, there’s no doubt in my mind."