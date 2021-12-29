Martin and Lorraine Doyle serving up some of the finest perogies out of the Stu Peppard arena

Martin Doyle and his wife Lorraine have been running the concession stand at the Stu Peppard for over 20 years. Over that time they've gained quite the reputation for their perogies.

Seventy-five-year old Martin is the cook and perogies are his specialty. He says they've even earned a nickname around the Stu Peppard arena.

"Well some have accused Lorraine and I of being the perogy prince and princess. We're not Ukrainians but we're working on it," he laughed.

Martin and Lorraine have been married for 53 years and they make a great team. Martin is the chef and Lorraine is in charge of the front and delivers the food.

She says there's always a great deal of pride when customers compliment the food.

"That really makes us feel good and that happens quite often," she said.

"We've even had people come to us and say we're not here for the hockey, we're here for the perogy."

Fans line up for the pierogi and they're a huge hit with everyone. Gary Lightbomm of the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs was told he had to try to perogy so he was giving them a taste on this day.

"Very good," Lightbomm said.

"That's pretty good arena food right there."

Lightbomm heard about them from Chiefs assistant coach Jeff Wallace who's been coming to the Stu for years for the Ukrainian treat. Wallace says he always orders them.

"They're delicious," Wallace said.

"I've been coming to this arena for probably 10 years and I get them every time. They're the best rink food I've ever had."

Over the 20 plus years of stellar word of mouth, Martin says they've sold a lot of pierogi.

"It would be in the hundreds of thousands I would think," Doyle said.

"I've tried a lot of different brands with the people but they really enjoy the ones I'm serving so we'll just stick with that.

'"I serve them with green onions and bacon bits and some with sausage. Plus my secret ingredient that I'm sorry I can't share, it's patented," he said with a laugh.

Martin and Lorraine are both huge hockey fans and they love running the concession.

From the front of the concession stand they call it the best seat in the house. Lorraine says they get the best of both worlds.

"We like to be busy. This is just part of what we're doing with our lives and it's great."

Martin agrees and can't see them packing it in anytime soon.

"The way we feel I think anywhere from now for another five years. We really enjoy it. It's a great retirement gig."