Martin Ritsma elected as Stratford’s new mayor

A close race has ended, and three-term city councillor Martin Ritsma has been elected mayor of Stratford.

Ritsma beat out two other contenders for outgoing mayor Dan Mathieson’s vacant seat.

Ritsma received 4,350 votes, or 37.8 per cent of all votes, according to the City of Stratford.

He has been part of council for 12 years, serving two terms as deputy mayor.

Ritsma says the first item on his to-do list is to get acquainted with his new councillors. It’s also a top priority for him to address Stratford’s housing crisis.

“If council through their supports, supports the idea of us coming forward with land as part of the partnership then we can dedicate a kind of made-in-Stratford approach to housing,” he said. “Because if you’re at the table with land, then you’re at the table to make a sure decision.”

Ritsma added that he wants to see Stratford continue to be a quality mix of tourism, agriculture and industry.

Robert Ritz came in second with 4,005 votes, or 34.8 per cent of the vote, followed by Kathy Vassilakos with 3,166 votes, or 27.5 per cent of the vote.

Ritsma will take over as mayor from Dan Mathieson who is stepping aside after serving for five terms as the city’s top elected official.

Ritsma's new role will begin in three weeks on Nov. 15.