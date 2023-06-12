Maserati stolen in Toronto crashed in Guelph by alleged impaired driver
An 18-year-old from Scarborough is facing a slew of charges after allegedly stealing a Maserati in Toronto and later crashing it in Guelph while impaired.
In a news release, Guelph police said officers were called to a collision on Downey Road around noon on Friday. When they arrived, they found two vehicles heavily damaged, including a Maserati SUV which had been reported stolen from Toronto.
According to police, the driver of the Maserati fled the crash on foot but was later detained by a witness.
“He was showing signs of impairment and was transported to the police station where further analysis determined he was impaired by a drug,” police said.
Two people from the second vehicle involved in the crash were transported to hospital.
Police did not say the extent of the injuries.
Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle was later found to be bound by court orders that placed him under house arrest and banned him from driving.
The 18-year-old was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, possessing stolen property over $5,000, failing to stop at a collision and two counts of failing to comply with release orders.
