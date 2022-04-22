Mask mandate extended for high-risk settings: Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know

Residents will still need to wear a mask in certain high-risk settings as the province extended its current mandate on Friday.

Masks will be required in hospitals, healthcare settings, and retirement homes.

“To protect our progress in managing this latest wave, I am maintaining masking requirements in specific public settings where individuals who are, or may be, at increased risk of severe outcomes, are in close contact for extended periods of time,” Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, said in a news release. “Continuing to follow masking requirements and keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations are the best ways we can prevent transmission and protect our friends, families, and our communities.”

Masks will continue to be required in the following settings:

public transit

health care settings (e.g., hospitals, doctors’ offices, clinics that provide health care services, laboratories, specimen collection centres, and home and community care)

long-term care homes

retirement homes

shelters and other congregate care settings that provide care and services to medically and socially vulnerable individuals.

Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai has previously voiced his support for mask mandates citing an increase of the burden of COVID-19 in the community.

"I think the province should effectuate greater public health measures to reduce the burden of COVID-19," he said. “I think vaccination is good but I think looking at the case counts and looking at the disease activity, I think this is the time for the province to act."

Dr. Nesathurai has also said he would like to see mask mandates back in classrooms, but noted that is a decision for the province to make.

The extension of the current mask mandate only applies to select ‘high-risk’ settings. Masks will still not be required in many public settings.

The mask mandate for high-risk settings will remain in effect until June 11.